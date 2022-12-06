Scheduled to open in 2025, the nearly 100,000 sqft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) service hub will be Bombardier’s first full-service facility in the UAE.

The facility, situated at Abu Dhabi International Airport, will feature a hangar, comprehensive parts depot and a complete suite of maintenance services including scheduled and unscheduled heavy maintenance, aircraft modifications, paint modification, aircraft on ground (AOG) capabilities, and aircraft parking services.

At full capacity, the new OEM-operated (original equipment manufacturer) service facility will also add more than 100 aerospace jobs in the community.

The new facility will also have the capacity to fit up to four Global 7500 aircraft, and will be able to service the new Bombardier flagship, the Global 8000, when it enters service in 2025.

Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO, Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “Abu Dhabi Airports is pleased to welcome Bombardier to the UAE, home to its first full-service facility in the region. We have no doubt that Bombardier’s global aviation leadership, experience, and expertise will be a catalyst for invaluable service delivery and excellence, upon the facility’s official unveiling. We look forward to supporting Bombardier in the years ahead to witness the company’s contributions to business travel in the UAE and the region as well as the aviation sector and economy. The presence of Bombardier underlines Abu Dhabi Airports commitment to general aviation and is a major step forward to make Abu Dhabi the hub for general aviation in the region.”

Eric Martel, President and CEO, Bombardier, added: “The Middle East is an important market for Bombardier with close to 150 aircraft, and we are pleased to be establishing a highly efficient facility in the UAE for our customers in the market – and for those visiting from around the world.