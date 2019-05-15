Boeing's other jets, such as the 787 Dreamliner or the 777, also did not get new orders

Boeing has continued to manufacture 737s since the March 10 Ethiopian Airlines crash killed 157 people. Image Credit: AFP Photo/Jason Redmond

Washington: Boeing said in a report that not only did the 737 MAX receive zero new orders since it was grounded worldwide in March, the company's other jets, such as the 787 Dreamliner or the 777, also did not get any new orders in April.

According to the report issued on Tuesday, Boeing did report some orders for the other jets in late March, even in the wake of the March 10 crash of an Ethiopian Airlines jet and the grounding of the 737 MAX that followed, reports CNN.

At least 356 people were killed in the two crashes -- Lion Air in October and the Ethiopian Airlines on March 10 -- involving the 737 MAX aircraft that took place within a span of five months.

Lufthansa ordered 20 of the 787 jets on March 15, and British Airways ordered 18 of the 777X on March 22, the report said.

But the only orders reported by Boeing for April were bookkeeping entries: Four 737 MAX jets that had been sold to Boeing Capital in the past were transferred to an unidentified lessor last month.

Boeing didn't count those as new orders. Instead, it reclassified sales it had already reported in the first quarter.

None of Boeing's other jet models have crashed, and airlines have not reported any safety problems other than the 737 MAX.