New York: Boeing’s 737 Max aircraft will be outfitted with a warning light for malfunctions in its MCAS anti-stall system, suspected in October’s fatal crash in Indonesia, an industry source told AFP.
This safety light, which had been optional, will become standard and is among the modifications the company will present to US authorities and clients in the coming days, the source said on condition of anonymity.
Neither the Lion Air aircraft which crashed in Indonesia, nor the Ethiopian Airlines jet which crashed this month, had such a warning light, the source said.