An American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 flight from Los Angeles lands at Reagan National Airport. Image Credit: Reuters

New York: Boeing’s 737 Max aircraft will be outfitted with a warning light for malfunctions in its MCAS anti-stall system, suspected in October’s fatal crash in Indonesia, an industry source told AFP.

This safety light, which had been optional, will become standard and is among the modifications the company will present to US authorities and clients in the coming days, the source said on condition of anonymity.