Bahrain International Airport (BIA) has received a five-star rating from airline and airport rating body Skytrax, it was announced on Sunday.
The rating includes direct services for departures, arrivals, and diverted flights, including airport facilities and customer services, security, immigration, and retail, as well as food and beverage facilities.
“This international-level achievement by BIA owes a lot to His Majesty, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa’s support for the aviation sector and the full backing of the government, headed by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister. This sector is a pillar of the Kingdom’s economic growth and a major focus of its development plan for the logistics sector,” said Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed, minister of transportation and telecommunications and Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) chairman as he received a plaque from Skytrax CEO Edward Plaisted.
“It is a great achievement for Bahrain International Airport to become just the third airport in the Middle East to achieve this highest 5-Star Airport Rating. It is a much-deserved recognition of the high standards provided at BIA. Described as a boutique airport, it provides an excellent range of passenger facilities with a very pleasant ambiance, and the terminal design makes this a most customer-friendly airport, whether departing, arriving, or in transit,” said the Skytrax CEO.
BIA’s new passenger terminal opened in 2021, increasing the airport’s capacity to 14 million passengers annually.