Ras Al Khaimah: Alpha Flight Services (Alpha) has signed a 10-year concession agreement with Ras Al Khaimah International airport, it was announced on Wednesday.
The partnership will see UAE-based Alpha, a catering, retail, and hospitality services provider, invest in infrastructure and provide inflight catering services to more than 10 airlines at the airport.
Dnata-operated Alpha will also run three F&B outlets, the airport lounge and a number of vending machines at the airport.
Engr. Sheikh Salem Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of The Department of Civil Aviation, Ras Al Khaimah & Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, said: “With our partnership with the Alpha group, Ras Al Khaimah International Airport looks forward to strengthening our catering services, elevating the passenger experience at the airport, and exploring together the ample number of opportunities available to enhance the business.”
Alpha, which prepares seven million meals annually, currently provides catering services to customers, including over 30 airlines, from its kitchen near Sharjah International Airport. It also operates a total of 11 outlets, including seven café restaurants and four kiosks, an airport lounge as well as a newly upgraded and renovated hotel at Sharjah airport.
Atanasios Titonis, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, said: “We are excited to start this new long-term partnership with Alpha Flight Services at Ras Al Khaimah International Airport as we build our profile in refining the customer experience in the food and beverage field as well as lounge and flight catering. This is an important step for us as we embark on our journey towards transitioning into a tourism centred destination airport.”
Alpha Flight Services is a joint venture company between Air Arabia and UK-based Alpha Catering Group, inked in 2007.
Alpha has exclusive rights to provide flight catering services across Sharjah airport up to the year 2030.