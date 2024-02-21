Dubai: India’s new airline, Akasa Air announced that it will begin operations to and from Doha next month, making Doha its first international destination on an expanding network.
The airlines will operate four non-stop flights per week, starting March 28, connecting Doha to Mumbai on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday.
The Doha-Mumbai flight, QP71 is scheduled to depart from Qatar at 8.40pm, local time, landing in India at 2.45am the next day. Meanwhile the Mumbai-Doha flight, QP70, will take-off at 5.45pm arriving in Doha at 7.40pm (all local times).
Vinay Dube, Founder and CEO, Akasa Air said, “We are delighted to announce our international operations with the launch of our first destination - Doha, to our growing network. The introduction of four flights a week, connecting directly with Mumbai, a key Indian commercial hub, will cater to a diverse set of travellers from the two countries, facilitating tourism, commerce and strengthening bilateral ties.”
The launch of Akasa’s operations from Qatar aligns with Qatar Tourism Strategy 2030 , which aims to make the country the fastest growing tourism destination in the Middle East by 2030.