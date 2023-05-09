Dubai: The 22nd edition of Airport Show opened in Dubai on Tuesday amid brighter outlook for complete and sustainable recovery, growth of passenger demand and focus on future mobility, sustainable infrastructure and innovation.
Inaugurated by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, the show will run until May 11 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
“The airport industry has come back almost to its full strength and picked up the lost growth momentum in most parts of the world. The construction of new airports and expansion and upgrading of existing facilities has gained pace to ensure airports meet the future demand as well as the needs and expectations of travelers,” Sheikh Ahmed said.
After opening, Sheikh Ahmed toured the exhibitors’ pavilions, where he was briefed on the technologies and devices showcased by more than 150 international companies from 20 countries around the world.
“As the region’s airports look to maintain their status as top global hubs and attract a growing number of travelers, they are investing in the latest of technologies and concepts – biometrics, the Internet of Things, and more recently AI – to deliver an airport experience that exceeds the expectations of their customers, makes aviation sustainable, and keep them ahead of the competition,” Sheikh Ahmed added.
Exhibitors from the US, Italy, France, Germany, Denmark, Turkey, Netherlands, China, Belgium, Korea and Sweden and several other countries including the host, UAE, are showcasing the latest innovative products and technologies to make the aviation industry safe and sustainable, enhance efficiency and passengers experience with the expected increase in passenger numbers and aviation industry growth.
Omar Bin Ghaleb, Deputy Director-General, General Civil Aviation Authority, said: “Efficient and sustainable air traffic management is the key to unlocking the potential of the aviation industry. The industry stakeholders should embrace innovation and collaborate to create exceptional passenger experiences and lead the way towards a brighter future for the airports and the environment.”