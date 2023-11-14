Dubai: In a boost to UAE's Emiratisation goals, Airbus and Mubadala Investment Company signed an agreement to train the next generation of aerospace engineers from the UAE.
The agreement signed at the Dubai Airshow 2023, currently underway at DWC, will be an addition to the regional education programmes undertaken by Airbus.
Over the next three years, 12 Emirati engineering students will be hosted at the Airbus headquarters in Toulouse, France, where they will perform their internship under the supervision of Airbus experts and specialists.
A media release from the aircraft builder added that, in the last 8 years, more than 5,000 students of all levels and entrepreneurs have participated in Airbus programmes in the region, gaining industry awareness, practical experience and support on developing their capabilities.
Fatima Al Marzooqi, Director of Portfolio Emiratisation at Mubadala said: “Mubadala is delighted to support this important initiative which will not only bolster our future-focused knowledge-based economy in the UAE but provide an exceptional opportunity for Emirati students.”
Mikail Houari, President, Airbus Africa and Middle East, commented, "We are proud to have signed this new partnership with Mubadala and we look forward to many years of collaboration to drive localization of our global expertise and support Emiratisation efforts.”