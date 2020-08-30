Dubai: Air India Express on Sunday said that bookings have started for travel between September 1 and September 31 under Phase 6 of the Vande Bharat Mission (VBM).
“#FlyWithIX : Bookings have started for travel between 1st and 31st September under VBM Phase 6,” the airline said in a tweet.
Last Thursday, Air India Express opened bookings for next month’s flights connecting UAE and 18 destinations in India.Over 400 repatriation flights from the UAE to India and vice versa were announced under the fifth phase of VBM.
New flight schedule is available on the airline’s website: www.airindiaexpress.in
Dubai residents need GDRFA approval
In a separate tweet, the airline said that Dubai residence visa holders returning to the emirate must get a return approval from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA).
Other Emirates’ residence visa holders travelling to Dubai must ensure that they fulfil the requirements to enter UAE through - http://uaeentry.ica.gov.ae.
Virtual notification enough for Sharjah
Air India Express said that as per a recent update, if a passenger has a valid negative COVID-19 PCR test taken not more than 96 hours before departure, a virtual notification received through SMS/ALHOSN Mobile Smart App is acceptable for entering Sharjah.
The tweet said: “As per the recent update, if you have a valid Negative COVID -19 PCR test report taken not more than 96 hrs before departure, a virtual notification received through SMS/ALHOSN Mobile Smart App is also acceptable for entering Sharjah.”