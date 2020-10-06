Dubai: Air Arabia is introducing a free global COVID-19 cover for all passengers traveling on its flights from Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. This is automatically included with the booking, and no additional documents are required from customers and validity is for 31 days from the day of departure on the itinerary.
It also includes medical expenses and quarantine costs. Adel Al Ali, Group CEO, said: “The COVID-19 global assistance cover underlines our commitment to customers in helping them travel with confidence and additional ease of mind."
Impacted passengers diagnosed with COVID-19 during their travel can contact the 24x7 Air Arabia COVID-19 Global Assistance Cover Team. Other UAE airlines too have COVID-19 related medical cover.