Dubai: UAE's recently launched Air Arabia Abu Dhabi is to launch a service to Bangladesh’s port city of Chattogram from Abu Dhabi starting October 25. There will be two flights a week.
Chattogram joins Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s growing network in Bangladesh, with current flights connecting Abu Dhabi with Dhaka. The new service represents the seventh route for the carrier since the launch on July 14. Customers can now book their direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Chattogram by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.
Since the COVID-19 outbreak, Air Arabia’s customer journey has been upgraded to include all safety measures in line with international measures. Air Arabia’s entire fleet is fitted with HEPA cabin air filters, which help to provide a safer environment for passengers.