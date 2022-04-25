Dubai: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi will launch a new service to Ahmedabad, Gujarat, starting May 13. Ahmedabad is the seventh city that Air Arabia Abu Dhabi flies to India, including Mumbai, Calicut and Chennai.
The service represents the 21st route for Air Arabia Abu Dhabi since the launch of the carrier’s service from Abu Dhabi International Airport in July 2020.
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi flights to Ahmedabad are seen costing around Dh500 in May. Etihad Airways is charging more than Dh600 for an Ahmedabad seat.
The low-cost carrier, which is a joint venture between Sharjah’s Air Arabia and Etihad Airways, had previously announced that it will start Mumbai flights from May 12.
Several UAE and Indian carriers are launching new routes after India lifted a ban on normal international flights last month. India had a ‘bubble’ regime in place, under which it set up bilateral air travel corridors with countries.