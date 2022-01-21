Dubai: Air India has resumed US flights after normal operations were halted due to 5G deployment.
“We would like to inform our passengers traveling to and from destinations in the US that effective 0001hrs of January 21, 2022 normal flights operations will recommence to/from US,” said the airline in a Twitter post.
“Flight operations to and from destinations in USA were affected during last two days,” said the airline.
Dubai’s Emirates airline has restarted all US flights after getting the green light from Boeing and the US aviation regulator.
“As a result of telecommunication operators delaying the roll-out of 5G networks around US airports, the US Federal Aviation Administration and Boeing have issued formal notifications that lift the previous restriction on aircraft operations, enabling Emirates to safely restore full scheduled operations to all its US destinations by Saturday”, said Emirates in a statement.
Air India and several international long-haul carriers suspended their services to some US destinations based on an FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) advisory and Boeing recommendations on possible interference between the 5G antennas and aircraft systems.