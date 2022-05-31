Dubai: The Abu Dhabi based aircraft leasing firm Sirius Aviation Capital Holdings has bought five single-aisle planes and taking its total fleet to 17 with a combined value of aroun $500 million.
Sirius’ share of the joint venture was funded via its commitment from its anchor investor, Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners, which is a joint venture between Mubadala Investment Company and Alpha Wave Ventures of the US. All aircraft involved in this deal are ‘mid-life’ ones.
Sirius - which is based out of ADGM - has also purchased two further aircraft - an Airbus A321 on lease to ANA and a A320 on lease to Wizz Air. The aircraft were acquired from a Japanese lessor. The Sirius fleet is a mix of Boeing 737s and Airbus A320s leased to airlines including Iberia, Peach (a subsidiary of Al Nippon Airways), Sun Express (a JV between Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines), and Volaris.
“We are extremely pleased to have grown our relationship with Corrum Capital by acquiring these aircraft on lease to top tier airline credits availing of the attractive returns available in mid-life single aisle aircraft leasing," said Edward Coughlan, Chief Commercial Officer and Deputy CEO of Sirius.
The strategy of the joint venture is consistent with our focus on mid-life narrow-body aircraft on lease to high quality airlines globally