Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala-owned Sanad, an aerospace engineering and leasing solutions company, announced Thursday that it has ‘solidified its partnership’ with Asiana Airlines through a five-year contract extension valued at $145 million (Dh532 million).

This agreement emphasises Sanad’s commitment to providing Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) services for V2500 engines.

Under this new agreement, Sanad will service Asiana Airlines’ V2500 engine fleet, the company said in a statement. With a fleet exceeding 80 aircraft, Asiana Airlines operates an extensive array of domestic and international passenger and cargo services. The agreement with Asiana Airlines was announced at the MRO Americas event in Chicago.

Mansoor Janahi, Managing Director and Group CEO of Sanad, said, “Sanad’s unique standing as the sole V2500 full overhaul MRO centre in the Middle East has been pivotal in supporting V2500 customers worldwide since 2012.”

He said, “With over 250 inductions in the past five years, we demonstrate our profound expertise in the aviation MRO sector. This collaboration reaffirms our unwavering commitment to excellence within the aerospace industry, positioning Abu Dhabi as an innovative and leading hub for aviation solutions and solidifying its reputation as a premier destination for cutting-edge aviation services to top global airlines.”

The partnership, initiated in 2018, strengthens Sanad’s position as the sole MRO provider for Asiana Airlines in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Baha Salama, General Manager of MRO at Sanad, said, “The renewal of our partnership with Asiana Airlines reflects our dedication and commitment, extending our collaboration for another five years. Our relentless drive for excellence is delivering innovative and technical solutions, aligning with Abu Dhabi’s vision of supporting the global aviation sector with top-tier talent, technology, and expertise, which further solidifies its position as a global aviation hub.”

The V2500 engine, produced by International Aero Engines, powers a fleet of over 7,600 Airbus A320 and A321ceo aircraft worldwide.