Dubai: The Abu Dhabi-based private jet operator RoyalJet has added Dubai as a new operating base. In addition to its existing bases at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Bateen International Airport, RoyalJet is now basing aircraft at Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai.
These aircraft, including Boeing Business Jet VVIP Airliners and Bombardier Global 5000 jets, are available for charter by business and leisure travellers directly into and out of Dubai. This comes as a result of the growing demand for private jet travel in the Emirate and the imminent opening of Expo 2020, said RoyalJet.
“Despite this challenging ongoing pandemic, Dubai has found a way to grow private jet traffic into and out of this city, flying in the face of the trend which has been seen outside only the US and maybe Europe,” said Rob DiCastri, CEO, RoyalJet. “With Expo 2020 about to commence, traffic to and from Dubai and the UAE will surely skyrocket and demand for capacity in all areas of aviation will increase even further, including in the VVIP sector.”
RoyalJet operates the world’s largest fleet of Boeing Business Jets, with seating configurations ranging from a 19 seat VVIP layout with master suite and shower, to a 52 seat corporate shuttle, to various options in between. “If ever there was a right time for RoyalJet to bring its industry leading aircraft and services to Dubai it is now,” added DiCastri. “Our focus will be on bringing as many visitors as possible to the UAE over this period in the most safe, secure and enjoyable manner possible.”