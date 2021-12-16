Dubai: Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways has launched the ‘WorldPass’, which allows its customers to purchase a travel subscription that offers flexibility with rearranging bookings throughout the year.
The Etihad WorldPass is available for travel between the UAE and select destinations in the GCC, India, Pakistan, the UK and Ireland. Guests can choose between booking a subscription to a single destination or a cluster, for example, all three Etihad destinations in Saudi Arabia. Frequent flyers and corporate travellers will benefit from being able to pre-book between six to 40 flights to use in a 12-month period at preferential rates, in both business and economy classes.
Flights can be used by a single traveller, or the Etihad WorldPass account holder can book travel for a shared group with up to 40 registered travellers.
Unlimited rebooking
Etihad’s WorldPass guests can get an unlimited free rebooking and cancellation options. The booking can be managed through the website, or guests have the option to contact Etihad’s WorldPass contact centre. “For frequent travellers, this eases some of the travel booking process meaning their next trip is just a few simple clicks away,” said Martin Drew, Senior Vice-President for Sales and Cargo, Etihad Airways. “The preferential rates make the subscription offer worthwhile for those flying as a group or taking multiple trips to and from the same destination.
“Particularly in the GCC, many of Etihad’s guests are regular commuters between GCC markets and have positive feedback on this new travel model.”