Dubai: Etihad airways will increase its Seychelles service from four to five weekly flights from October 7.
The Abu Dhabi-based carrier will also operate seven additional services between October 15 and October 24 October to coincide with the half-term holidays.
“Seychelles is a one-of-a-kind destination, and with vaccinated travellers in the UAE being able to fly there and back without quarantine, it is the perfect destination for a short getaway or a longer family holiday,” said Martin Drew, Etihad’s Senior Vice President Sales and Cargo, in a statement.
Etihad has also launched a sale on fares to Seychelles, valid only on the airline’s website, until midnight October 2. Customers can get return fares starting from Dh1,795 in economy, for travel in October and November 2021.
Etihad Airways flies to the largest island of Mahé which is home to the capital of Victoria. Travellers will need to present a negative PCR test before boarding Etihad’s flights.