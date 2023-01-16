Abu Dhabi: UAE’s national airline Etihad Airways announced Monday that it would be introducing two new routes this year, connecting Abu Dhabi to Copenhagen in Denmark and Düsseldorf in Germany.
Launching October 1, the airline will organise four weekly flights to Copenhagen and three to Düsseldorf. The flights will be operated using the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, offering 28 seats in Business and 262 in Economy.
Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, said: “We are thrilled to start flying to Denmark for the first time and to expand our network in Germany.” Previously served by Etihad, Düsseldorf is being relaunched and will be the airline’s third city in Germany after Frankfurt and Munich, both currently served with daily flights.
“Our new flights will take off for the winter season — the perfect time for guests to escape the cold and enjoy Abu Dhabi’s beautiful beaches, world-class entertainment and rich heritage,” he said.