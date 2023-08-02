Abu Dhabi: UAE’s national carrier Etihad Airways, on Wednesday, announced plans to launch four weekly non-stop flights to Boston, United States, starting March 31, 2024. The airline will operate flights to Boston four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, utilising the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
“We are delighted to introduce flights to Boston, which opens up Abu Dhabi to visitors from the American Northeast and across the United States,” said Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways. Boston will become the airline’s fourth destination in North America, joining Chicago, New York and Washington, and services to Toronto in Canada.
The airline said it would also offer connections to cities throughout North America through its partnership with jetBlue.