Dubai: Abu Dhabi’s Etihad airways will launch a twice-weekly service to Israel starting from April 6, 2021.UAE’s national carrier had previously said it would operate daily scheduled flights to Tel Aviv from March 28.
Etihad is also restarting operations on other popular routes. The carrier will have a twice-weekly service to Moscow from March 25; twice-weekly flights to Seychelles, which recently opened up for tourism, will start on March 26.
After Morocco’s recent addition to the ‘green list’, Etihad is offering return fares of just Dh999 on Abu Dhabi-Casablanca flights. The fare is limited to 500 seats on a first come first served basis.
The sale starts on March 15, 2021 and ends the next day. Guests who book between March 16 and March 28, 2021 will have return fares starting from Dh1,995 in economy, and business fares from Dh9,995. Travellers can jet off anytime between 24 March – 30 June 2021.
The service will operate with an initial twice weekly flight using a three class Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.