Through its new alliance with Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding, Wizz Air wants to target budget conscious fliers. Launch is scheduled for second-half of this year. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Dubai: Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company is partnering Wizz Air Holdings, the European airline, to establish Wizz Air Abu Dhabi. The low-cost airline is set to launch its operations at Abu Dhabi International Airport in the second-half of this year.

This is the second low-cost airline to be announced in Abu Dhabi - Etihad had earlier announced such a venture with Air Arabia.

“Tourism is a high priority in Abu Dhabi’s growth strategy,” said Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, CEO of ADDH. “Significant investment is going not only into our airports but also the tourist infrastructure, including hotels, resorts and cultural attractions.

“Last year, the emirate achieved a record high of 11.35 million visitors and a key driver for this is the connectivity that enables people to visit Abu Dhabi easily and affordably.”

Europe sector the focus

Following the agreement, the airline development team has initiated the process with the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority to obtain the carrier’s air operator certificate and operating license.

The airline will focus on establishing routes to markets in which Wizz Air has existing, namely central, eastern and western Europe.