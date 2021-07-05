Dubai: Abu Dhabi Aviation (ADA) has signed a five-year contract for two AgustaWestland AW139 helicopters to support oil and gas operations and transport in Angola. The contract, signed with Best Fly Aircraft Management, took place in Luanda, Angola, and the delivery of the aircraft was in Italy.
The move is a part of ADA’s efforts to expand its presence in the global arena. “Sixty per cent of the company’s operations is with the oil and gas companies in and outside the UAE,” said Mark Pierotti, Director of Commercials in Abu Dhabi Aviation. “Yet, a part of ADA’s strategy is intended to launch its operations in many regions around the world, especially the Mediterranean, Africa, Asia, and South America.”
ADA, one of the largest helicopter companies in the world, operates aircraft for oil and gas, military search and rescue, police air wing, and VVIP transport. The company has been expanding the size of its fleet and currently has operations in Zambia, Spain, Malaysia, and Nigeria. “Subsidiaries of Abu Dhabi Aviation, such as Royal Jet for private aviation, Maximus for air cargo, and the Abu Dhabi Aviation Training Center (ADTC) are working in clear harmony to achieve the company's strategic goals,” said Pierotti.