Abu Dhabi’s airports saw a three-times growth in passenger numbers in 2022 compared to 2021, the operator said on Thursday.
As many as 15.9 million passengers used the emirate’s five airports - Abu Dhabi International, Al Ain International, Al Bateen Executive, Delma Island and Sir Bani Yas Island Airports - tripling the 5.26 million achieved in 2021.
Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri, Managing Director & CEO, Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “2022 was a remarkable year for Abu Dhabi in passenger traffic terms. It illustrates the emirate’s vast potential as an attractive destination to visit, live and work in.
“Looking ahead, we are working towards readiness to accommodate even greater passenger traffic in 2023, which we anticipate, as higher numbers of international visitors come to the UAE for key events.”
During the full year, air traffic movement across the five airports touched 194,667, while 583,949 tonnes of cargo were handled during the same period.
Q4 numbers soar
Looking specifically at Abu Dhabi International Airport Q4 2022 results, the airport served 4.78 million passengers from October 1 to December 31 – almost double the 2.43 million in Q4 2021. As of December 2022, Abu Dhabi International Airport serves more than 100 destinations and has a growing network of 28 airlines.