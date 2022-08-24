Abu Dhabi Airports, the operator of the five airports in the emirate, on Wednesday released its passenger traffic report for the first half of 2022.
Passenger traffic stood at 6,299,725 across Abu Dhabi International, Al Ain International, Al Bateen Executive, Delma and Sir Bani Yas Island airports between January 1 and June 30, 2022.
The airports also recorded 94,538 flights in H1 2022 in a clear demonstration of substantial network and passenger traffic growth while maintaining the highest levels of operational excellence.
More to follow...