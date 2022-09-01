Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Airports has appointed Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri as its new CEO.
Al Dhaheri brings more than 27 years of experience in leadership positions across several prominent companies in Abu Dhabi. For five years, Al Dhaheri was the CEO of General Holding Corporation (Senaat), before ending his tenure in 2020 to lead ADQ’s newly formed food and agri-tech company Silal, also as CEO. Al Dhaheri is currently Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dubai Cables (Ducab), Chairman of Silal and Vice Chairman of Emirates Steel Arkan.
Al Dhaheri’s appointment will continue the journey of success achieved by Shareef Hashim Al Hashmi for Abu Dhabi Airports, taking the organisation to the next phase of transformation to become a regional leader in airport management and operations.
The operator of five airports, Abu Dhabi Airports recently announced healthy passenger figures for H1 2022.
Passenger traffic stood at 6,299,725 across Abu Dhabi International, Al Ain International, Al Bateen Executive, Delma and Sir Bani Yas Island airports between January 1 and June 30, 2022.
Al Dhaheri will oversee Abu Dhabi Airports’ air cargo masterplan to invest in the facilities and infrastructure at Abu Dhabi International Airport to ensure enhanced safety and efficiency of all airport and aircraft operations and processes.