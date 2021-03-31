Syam Panayickal Prabhu, Founder and Managing Director, Aurion Image Credit: Supplied

When experience and expertise blend together. the implementation gains perfection. Aurion, the top business set-up consultant in the UAE is the perfect example for it. With more than a decade-long track record and up-to-date market knowledge in company incorporation, Team Aurion stays ahead in its field of activities.

Aurion being the pioneer in company incorporation has played a vital role in setting up more than 4,500 companies in the UAE from across 80 countries. Guided by Syam Panayickal Prabhu, a postgraduate in law,

Aurion delivers what it promises with transparency and perfection.

The team of expert business consultants constantly interacts with global investors to analyse their precise business requirements and suggests the right company formation package, business activity, and free zone in the UAE for setting up their base.

Why choose Aurion as your business consultant in the UAE

Aurion has a well-structured support system to serve international clients with a multilingual team of expert legal and professional business consultants, and a multilingual website for global investors to easily reach out to the team.

Aurion IT Team has indigenously developed office management system software tool for securing client data and streamlining the workflow.

Its motto of Trust, Excellence, and Delivery (TED) makes Aurion the most trustworthy business advisory in the region.

Awards galore — persistence pays

The numerous awards received by Aurion speak for the quality of service rendered. In 2021, it received three free zones awards for outstanding performance and also the “Top Business Consultant of Middle East” Award from Silicon India, the best-selling IT Magazine in India.

Aurion Zone — All businessmen services under one roof

Being the registered agent of 11 major free zones in the UAE, Aurion plays an important role in developing the business of various free zones.

Aurion has also integrated all the company incorporation and allied businessmen services into a comprehensive 360-degree business set-up solution under the Aurion Zone, catering to high-net-worth global investors for all their business requirements.