This acts as a single-window solution for all the investor-related help for global clients

Team Aurion Image Credit: Supplied

Established in 2006, Aurion has been the pioneer in business consulting, assisting clients in the free zone company registration and the allied PRO services.

Syam Panayickal Prabhu, Founder and Managing Director of Aurion, talks about his company’s operations.

Tell us about yourself as well as Aurion.

I am a postgraduate in law, conversant with laws related to the incorporation of companies in the UAE and internationally.

With a track record of 12 years, we have registered more than 4,500 companies. We provide tailor-made solutions for every investor with various business requirements.

Team Aurion is actively involved in the formation of businesses on the mainland as well. We act as a single-window solution in providing all the investor-related assistance for our global clients.

What services do you offer to entrepreneurs looking to start a business in the UAE?

Aurion offers a holistic package covering end-to-end company formation services for entrepreneurs who are looking to set-up their business in the UAE. Our services include company incorporation; residence visa processing; bank account opening assistance; ISO standards consulting, accounting support; VAT assistance; Chamber of Commerce registration; Tax Residence Certificate; import/export code; trademarking and document attestation assistance.

How many companies have you helped so far since you started your operations?

Aurion has served more than 4,500 global investors in the field of company formation and allied business advisory services. We are committed to going by our motto of Trust, Excellence and Delivery (TED), while assisting all our clients in business set-up and allied services.

What are your plans for the future?

In the future, we plan to serve our clients with more customised and exclusive company formation packages and introduce facilities that will help them establish their companies more easily.

Our work environment is highly secured and seamless with an indigenously developed office management system and a mobile app. It helps in securing the client’s data and notify our clients with real-time updates on all the business assignments.

We are in the process of distributing franchises in 50 countries worldwide so that investors can benefit from our technical know-how and brand value.