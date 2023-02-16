Biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca will set up sustainable offices at Dubai Science Park, a member of Tecom Group, it said on Thursday.
Set to open in Q3 this year, the move is part of the company’s global green agenda and in line with ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision and the Year of Sustainability.
The new office design, construction, and materials will meet platinum standards in Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) set out by the US Green Building Council (USGBC).
Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice-President of Dubai Science Park, said: “Health and sustainability go hand-in-hand. We cannot improve our collective wellbeing without putting the planet’s health first. Such foresight is what puts AstraZeneca among the world’s leading biopharmaceutical firms. They champion sustainability in healthcare, and their new offices in Dubai Science Park will add another benchmark for the industry. By joining our community of global and regional businesses across the health, energy and environment sectors, AstraZeneca can amplify their green efforts while promoting excellence in healthcare and research.”
Sameh El Fangary, GCC and Pakistan Cluster President – AstraZeneca, said: “Everyone involved in the delivery of healthcare has a role to play in addressing the global threat of climate change. Our new green offices will help us expand our local footprint in the UAE and demonstrate our support for the government’s ambition to drive and accelerate sustainable development in healthcare, aligning with We the UAE 2031 vision. We are taking bold action, guided by our ‘Ambition Zero Carbon’ strategy, to reduce our environmental footprint and inspire continued collaboration globally and in the region.”