To boost sales in the region, Dan Balmer, president of Aston Martin’s Middle East operations, has come to the capital, armed with a new team. “We did see more moderate sales in 2018 and that was with the rest of the market as well,” he said. “The reason for the big jump in 2017 was because of the DB11. They were a testament to the global growth we had as well. The new model just arriving in the market is Q4 and then DBS will be here in December as well. So, we will be seeing a moderate growth in the coming year,” said Balmer, accepting that the Middle East traditionally has a wider demand for SUV and sedans than sports cars.