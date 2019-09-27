Hong Kong: A growing pile of bad debt in Asia is luring more global investors.

That’s the view of consulting firm Deloitte LLP, which estimates that non-performing loans held by banks across Asia jumped 23 per cent to $640 billion, amid a slowdown in the global economy and simmering US-China trade tensions.

China continues to dominate the region’s soured loans, with a total of $295 billion held by Asian banks, while India is the second largest at about $160 billion, according to Deloitte in a report. China’s non-performing debt has lured global funds from Oaktree Capital Group LLC to Bain Capital Credit, while India needs foreign capital to clean up the world’s worst bad-loan pile.

The scale of China’s non-performing loan market is “on par with even the busiest of European markets,” with Deloitte estimating that 380 billion yuan ($53 billion) of soured debt traded in the secondary market in 2018. Foreign investors were “under-represented,” buying only 4 per cent of these NPL portfolios by value, it said.

Overseas investor interest in China has risen over the past couple of years, “with several high-profile buyers entering the market,” according to Deloitte. The growth in China’s non-performing loan market has “shown no signs of cooling during 2019,” the consulting firm said.