Although Boring Co could hire multiple people for each job listing, the positions represent only a fraction of those lost at SpaceX. However, the near-simultaneous staffing adjustments signal the changing fortunes at two high-profile Musk ventures. While SpaceX has said it expects a slowdown in launches this year, Boring Co is making progress around the US. The company opened a test tunnel near Los Angeles last month, is in exclusive negotiations with the city of Chicago for a subway-like system there and is undergoing an environmental-review process for a tunnel in the Washington, DC area.