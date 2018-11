Dubai: Aramex said on Tuesday it has confirmed the appointment of Nadia Abu Sarah as the chief financial officer for the company.

The Dubai-listed logistics company said that Abu Sarah has been serving as Aramex’s interim CFO since October 15, 2017. She was announced as interim CFO after Bashar Obeid, the former CFO, said he would exercise his early retirement option to pursue other endeavours.

Aramex reported Dh225.7 million in profits in the first half of this year.