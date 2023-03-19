As the world marks World Poultry Day, Arabian Farms takes the opportunity to rededicate ourselves to setting new benchmarks in the poultry sector in the UAE with our innovative and sustainable approach to poultry farming. We are committed to enhancing the UAE’s food security by providing the best quality chicken and eggs to people across the country.
As the leading poultry company in the UAE operating farms in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, we have been providing high-quality poultry products—fresh, nutritious and safe chicken and eggs under the brand Saha — to our valued customers across the country for over 30 years.
Arabian Farms is one of the largest and most reliable shell egg producers in the GCC, with a total egg production capacity of over 270 million per year, and over 3,000 tons of feed mill capacity.
The tagline of Arabian Farms — Fresh from our farm, Goodness at your table — highlights the vision that drives our business model. With a strong focus on innovation, sustainability and goodness, Arabian Farms uses advanced technology and sustainable farming practices to ensure the health and welfare of its birds, and quality of chicken and eggs, and to reduce the environmental impact.
Our farms and packaging plants have state-of-the-art facilities that ensure optimal care for the birds and unmatched hygiene and quality of our products. We offer three varieties of wholesome eggs: Lutein, Pasteurised and Eco eggs that are rich in key nutrients and full of natural flavour. Our chickens are 100 vegetarian-fed, and are given a non-GMO (genetically modified organism) diet.
The Saha chicken products are 100 per cent safe and nutritious, as they are free from injected hormones, antibiotics, pesticides and preservatives. Arabian Farms has been leading the way in innovation and sustainability in the UAE’s poultry industry, and our commitment to bird welfare and sustainable farming practices enables us to offer our customers the best, freshest, tastiest and most nutritious chicken and eggs. On the occasion of World Poultry Day, Arabian Farms wishes you all a healthy and happy life.