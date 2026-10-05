Your job, property, investments, savings can expose you to risks without you realising it
Many investors believe they are diversified because they own multiple funds, properties or asset classes. But true diversification extends beyond a portfolio and into a family’s entire financial life.
Every month, millions of people perform the same small act of faith. A salary lands in their bank account, bills are paid, some money is spent and a portion, hopefully, is transferred into savings or investments.
If you have reached that stage, you have already made meaningful progress. You have learnt to budget, started saving and built the habit of investing regularly. Eventually, however, financial fitness requires asking a harder question: what happens when life or markets do not go according to plan?
For many people, the journey with money begins with a fairly simple formula: earn, spend less than you earn, save the difference and invest consistently.
Perhaps you follow the familiar 50/30/20 rule, allocating roughly 50 per cent of income to needs, 30 per cent to wants and 20 per cent to savings and investments. In a city such as Dubai, where rents, school fees and lifestyles vary dramatically between households, the exact percentages matter less than the principle behind them. Give your money a purpose before you spend it.
If part of every salary automatically flows into savings and investments, you have crossed one of the hardest hurdles in personal finance: building discipline. But after a few years, the question changes.
It is no longer only, “Am I investing enough?” It becomes, “What exactly have I built?” That is when diversification becomes more than an investment concept. It becomes a way of thinking about your life.
One of the ironies of wealth building is that success can create risks that did not exist at the beginning. Imagine someone who started investing Dh5,000 every month several years ago. Initially, they bought a broad US equity fund. Later, they added a global fund.
Technology performed well, so they bought a technology ETF. When artificial intelligence became a compelling investment theme, an AI fund followed. Perhaps they also added gold, an India fund and a few individual shares.
Meanwhile, life moved forward. Their salary increased, they bought property in Dubai, their employer awarded company shares and their savings grew. A mortgage appeared, followed by school fees. On paper, everything might look impressively diversified. Look underneath, however, and a different picture may emerge. The global fund, US equity fund, technology ETF and AI fund could all own many of the same companies. The investor believes they are adding something new, when they may simply be increasing exposure to what they already own.
Concentration often develops this way: gradually, through investments that have done well. Something rises in value, so we hold on to it. It rises further, so we buy more.
Eventually, what began as a sensible allocation becomes one of the biggest drivers of our financial future. The same can happen with property. An apartment appreciating substantially is welcome news, but if property now represents half of a family’s net worth, its financial position has changed even without another purchase.
Concentration is not inherently bad. Entrepreneurs build businesses, executives accumulate shares in companies they helped grow, and families hold real estate for decades. Concentration can create wealth. The difficulty is concentration you do not realise you have, particularly when several apparently separate decisions expose you to the same underlying risk.
Diversification is therefore about more than owning shares, bonds, property and gold. What matters is how those assets behave when conditions change. In 2022, rising inflation and interest rates hurt both shares and bonds, challenging investors who expected bonds to cushion equity losses. Different investments were being affected by the same underlying problem. In everyday language, that is the question correlation asks: when something goes wrong, which parts of my financial life could suffer together?
Consider a technology executive whose salary comes from the industry, whose bonus depends on company performance and who receives employer shares. Because they understand technology and believe in its future, they also allocate much of their investment portfolio to technology companies. Each decision may seem reasonable on its own.
But during a difficult period for the sector, salary growth could slow, bonuses shrink, employer shares fall and investments decline together. What appeared to be several sources of wealth may turn out to depend on much the same outcome.
The same principle applies to someone working in real estate while owning multiple properties, or an entrepreneur whose personal investments closely resemble their business exposure. This is why looking at a family balance sheet is so valuable. Wealth is not simply what you own; it is how your assets, liabilities, income and responsibilities interact.
At this stage, the original budgeting conversation needs to evolve. When we first start managing money, saving regularly is the priority. Over time, however, that money must perform different jobs. Some needs to remain accessible, some needs time to grow, and the family needs protection against events that savings alone may not cover.
An emergency fund, an approaching school-fee payment or a house deposit should not depend on stock markets cooperating on the day the money is needed. Long-term investments have a different purpose. They are funds we can give time to compound and recover from inevitable market declines. Mixing the two can leave a family with substantial assets but insufficient cash when a bill arrives or income stops.
Insurance belongs in this conversation too. Its purpose is to prevent an unexpected event from dismantling the financial plan you have patiently built. If a household depends heavily on one income, accumulating investments while overlooking appropriate life, health or income protection can leave a significant gap. Diversifying against market volatility offers limited comfort if the family’s most consequential financial risk remains unaddressed.
“When I sit down with families, I rarely worry about whether they own enough investments. I worry about whether their future depends on too many things going right at the same time.”
Periods of stability can conceal those dependencies for years. Budgeting gives money direction, saving provides a buffer, investing supports growth and insurance helps protect the journey. Each has a role, and none should be expected to do every job.
Imagine a family with AED3 million invested across global markets. That portfolio may be well diversified. But the family might also own AED7 million of property, carry a mortgage, hold employer shares, depend on one industry for income and plan to fund their children’s university education. The investment account is only one part of the story. Decisions that look sensible within it may need reconsidering once the rest of the family’s finances are visible.
Stepping back periodically can reveal connections you had never noticed. Perhaps your job and investments depend on the same industry. Perhaps property dominates your net worth. Perhaps money needed in two years sits alongside money intended for retirement in twenty. Recognising these connections gives you a chance to make measured adjustments while circumstances are still comfortable.
We rightly encourage people to start early, invest regularly and let compounding work. But financial maturity eventually requires another question alongside “How much did my portfolio make this year?”: “How resilient is my family’s financial life?” Markets will disappoint, industries will encounter difficult periods and life will occasionally interrupt the plan. Diversification helps ensure that one setback does not force every other part of the plan to unravel.
1. Map your entire balance sheet. Put your assets, debts, income sources and major financial commitments on one page. Include property and employer shares alongside your investment accounts.
2. Look for shared risks. Ask whether your salary, business, investments and property depend on the same industry, location or economic conditions.
3. Separate money by purpose and timing. Keep emergency reserves and near-term commitments in appropriately accessible, lower-risk arrangements. Give long-term investments the time they need.
4. Test a difficult scenario. Consider how you would meet mortgage payments, school fees and living expenses if your main income stopped while investments were falling.
5. Review your protection. Check whether your insurance cover, beneficiaries and policy terms still reflect your family’s responsibilities and financial needs.