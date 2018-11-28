In the UAE, the main components of the consumer price index are housing that carries a weightage of 34.1 per cent of the total weight; while food and soft drinks carry 14.3 per cent and transportation 14.6 per cent. Education accounts for 7.7 per cent; Miscellaneous Goods and Services for 6.3 per cent; Furniture and Household Goods for 5.6 per cent and Communications for 5.4 per cent.