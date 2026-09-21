UAE corporate tax risk can begin with one ordinary business decision

Transfer pricing begins with who does the work, signs the deal and carries the risk
A group wins its first significant contract in a new market. The client is ready to sign. On Tuesday, someone asks a practical question: which of our companies should be on the contract?
The answer comes back within the hour. Use the entity that already holds the licence, has the bank account the client can pay into, and is registered on their vendor system. It is a sensible answer. It is given for good commercial reasons, by people solving a real problem quickly, and nobody involved is thinking about tax.
Two years later, that email becomes a critical piece of evidence. It influences which company records the revenue, which one appears to bear the risk, where the profit sits, and which tax authority may believe it has a claim. By then the delivery team is in a different country from the entity that signed, and no one has written down why the decision was made in the first place.
No adviser can undo that email. They can explain it, defend it, or document it. They cannot retrospectively change the decision taken that Tuesday.
The second cycle is the honest one
Corporate tax is back in the conversation across the UAE. For businesses with a December year-end, 30 September is the deadline to file and pay for the period ended 31 December 2025.
This is no longer the unfamiliar first year. One cycle has been completed. Businesses understand the forms, know where their records are thin, and have discovered that certain questions cannot be answered by commissioning another report.
The most important of those questions is deceptively simple. What actually happened?
Substance comes before pricing
Transfer pricing is commonly understood as deciding what one group company should charge another. But price is rarely the first issue.
Before asking whether a charge was reasonable, we have to ask whether an independent business would have entered into the arrangement at all — and whether the company said to have performed the work was in any real sense the company that performed it.
An agreement can describe a transaction. It cannot make that transaction commercially real. A study prepared after year-end can benchmark a price, but it cannot retrospectively create the employees, decision-making authority, risk control or services that did not exist.
This is why engaging advisers at filing time is not, on its own, a solution. They can interpret the rules, test pricing and identify exposure. They cannot manufacture the commercial reality that should have existed throughout the year.
Why governments ask these questions
Transfer-pricing rules are often received as another compliance burden. Their purpose is more practical than that: profits should broadly follow the economic activity that produced them.
If employees in one country win the customers, run the operations and take the significant commercial decisions, while much of the profit is recorded in an entity elsewhere with few people and few functions, the accounts are not describing the business.
The UAE introduced corporate tax as part of a wider commitment to fiscal sustainability, international tax transparency and the prevention of harmful tax practices. Businesses were given substantial notice, a low rate, and successive rounds of guidance before anything was due.
It is worth understanding what this supports. A transparent and internationally aligned tax system strengthens the UAE's ability to negotiate tax treaties, address disputes with other jurisdictions and provide businesses with mechanisms for reducing double taxation. Those protections depend on companies reporting where profits genuinely arise. Filing correctly and on time is therefore not only an obligation. It supports the credibility of the position a business may later need the UAE to defend.
Begin before the invoice
The strongest tax position is created when a transaction is designed, not when the return is prepared. Before one group company charges another, or before a contract is allocated to an entity, two things should be settled: who is genuinely going to do the work, and what ordinary evidence of that work will exist afterwards.
The agreement, the accounting and the actual conduct should then tell the same story.
Four questions worth putting to your leadership team this month:
- Who has decided which entity signs our largest customer contracts, and on what basis?
- For our most significant intercompany charge, can we name the people who did the work?
- If a buyer asked what each of our companies does, would we all give the same answer?
- Which of our arrangements exist mainly because of an expected tax outcome?
Because when what happened, what was recorded and what was reported all align, the tax return becomes the final chapter of the transaction — not an attempt to rewrite its beginning.