ClearTax urges UAE businesses to prioritise execution assurance as e-invoicing decisions gather pace

"This is the decisive phase for UAE enterprises," he said. "Business leaders should focus on three priorities. First, demand clear ownership, with a defined implementation plan, named delivery teams and established escalation paths. Second, treat integration as the biggest implementation risk and seek evidence of successful delivery in environments similar to your own. Finally, ensure there is a clearly defined hyper-care period after go-live, with accountability for resolving issues that arise during cutover. Choosing an implementation partner should be about who owns your success beyond go-live, not simply who offers the most features."