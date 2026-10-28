These are scenarios, not forecasts. They assume unchanged balances and asset income, and exclude banks’ responses. Nor should anyone assume every dirham in the reference pool currently earns nothing. Nevertheless, even if only one in four dirhams migrates for higher yield, the sums are meaningful beside the UAE banking sector’s Dh90 billion net profit in 2025. Higher funding costs would initially squeeze net interest income rather than translate directly into an identical reduction in after-tax profit.