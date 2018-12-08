Regulation of markets will never guarantee an absence of failure. All you have to do is to look at the most regulated market in the world to ascertain the veracity of that statement. From the savings and loans (S&L) failure in the mid 1980s, to Enron and WorldCom in the late 1990s, to Madoff, and subsequently the sub-prime housing fiasco, Wall Street has seen an acceleration of regulatory failures over the last three decades, even as the underlying framework of regulation has become increasingly sophisticated.