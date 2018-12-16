Curiously, even the Great Depression of 1929, is viewed under the lens of a) government failure to not address the malaise quickly enough and b) as spawning “The New Deal”, a welfare state that protected the average citizen. (This itself is a contradictory tale for it admonishes and praises the government at the same time for causing the malaise while simultaneously solving it). In retrospect, commentary about the greatest economic collapse of the 20th century is rewritten with a positive spin. This, however, was not true at all, if you looked at the commentary generated at the time. Rage-filled invectives were hurled at from every direction, with every rumour racing through the country, regardless of its source or authenticity.