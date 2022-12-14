The pressure that goes hand in hand with work invariably trumps the luxury of learning. As short-term priorities take precedence, training is often pushed back to the eternal tomorrow.

And training often has a cost to be factored into hard-fought budgets, as well as the commitment in employee manhours. However, continuously learning new skills and acquiring fresh information will give employees more opportunities - opportunities that will prepare them for the ever-changing shifts and advancements in the security sector.

The increased competence and improved service that emerges from this process will increase sales. It will also boost employee productivity and unleash innovation at scale.

While training develops the individual - including their career prospects - companies that invest in training are more likely to recruit and retain top talent. A focus on training from employers and employees alike also raises standards across the industry, improving the security outcome for customers. And, because we find ourselves in an industry that is evolving and innovating at breakneck speed, keeping up with advancements in today’s tech world is the only way to ensure company-wide growth.

What does employee development mean?

The bottom-line benefit of investing in training is improved commercial performance. What’s more, increasing knowledge via training can also raise profitability through the transition from product-only sales to the more complex arena of ‘solution sales’. Achieving a solution sales capability also helps to secure long-term partnerships, showing customers that your competence is scalable to their growing needs.

Whether you trade on products or solutions, the more knowledge your employees have, the better the customer experience. Not only will this increase satisfaction for each project, but it will also help secure customer retention long-term.

In a competitive business context, building your company’s brand as an investor in training will also help you to position your company as a high-quality service provider. Ultimately, the knowledge and expertise of your staff will help to attract more customers – and increase your premium.

The acceleration in job mobility and changing nature of the workplace today means talent retention is more important than ever. According to LinkedIn, the overwhelming reason employees stay at a company is because of opportunities to learn.

Learning and development also strongly contribute to mobility inside an organisation, since more capable employees can take on increased responsibility. This is also key for retention, where LinkedIn’s latest ‘Learning Report’ suggests that companies excelling at internal mobility retain staff for almost twice as long as companies with few opportunities.

How should training be selected?

To pick the right training, it’s important that it can be applied in real-world settings, although it might have a practical or theoretical basis. It’s also vital that the training level of expertise matches the employee’s experience and skill to ensure that learning is achievable and useful.

Whichever learning approach you choose, it’s crucial to schedule time for it because if training is not prioritised, it won’t happen.

Learning from others within an organisation is important, and the experience and expertise internal to each company is a valuable resource. But, keep in mind that the challenge of relying on colleagues to provide training includes the time commitment required of those responsible for teaching, as well as a limitation on knowledge of the very latest technology.

Therefore, working with the right training partner can help you innovate, create new opportunities, and opens new markets by enabling you to sell something new to existing customers.

Making learning a part of everyday work

To be able to prepare well for the future of security, continuous learning is vital. But continuous learning cannot be instilled in a day. Creating a culture of continuous learning takes time, but if it is integrated into our day-to-day work as a part of how the individual, the company, and the customer grow, it will add value in every step and prove how powerful knowledge can be.