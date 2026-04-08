How connectivity is shaping the future of offshore workforce sustainability

One conclusion across wellbeing research at sea is that social connection is one of the strongest factors in crew attraction and retention. Family contact, access to familiar platforms, and the ability to stay informed about life onshore help reduce the sense of isolation that has traditionally defined offshore work. Today’s workforce is more digitally connected and places greater importance on staying in touch beyond the worksite. The Seafarer Happiness Index Q4 2025 report highlighted declining satisfaction with onboard connectivity, suggesting that existing approaches are not fully meeting crew expectations.