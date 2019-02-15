In the second half of the 20th century, newspapers in the US made money mainly by selling ads. They used some of that money to hire journalists, but they also had lots left over for the owners. In 1997, the average operating profit margin of American newspapers was 19.5 per cent. Gannett Inc’s was 26.6 per cent. These big margins came under lots of criticism as newspapers began to struggle in the 2000s. I remember talking to Craig Newmark of Craigslist in those days and his message was that newspaper owners needed to stop whining so much about lost classified-ad revenue, stop laying off journalists, and get used to smaller profit margins. (3) They did get used to lower profits — Gannett’s operating margin for the four quarters ending in September was 6.1 per cent — but, as is clear from the above chart, they didn’t stop laying off journalists.