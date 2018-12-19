The fuel tax revenues are almost equal to Opec’s revenues from oil exports. It is a fact that resource development is vital for all economies, but there are many ways besides taxation. In France, the government has pursued two objectives: first maintaining budget deficits within 3 per cent of GDP to comply with EU standards. Second, mobilising financial resources to comply with the Paris climate accord and obtain additional funds to develop clean energy sources and reduce dependence on hydrocarbons.