Last month, Galina Kolev of the German Economic Institute in Cologne modelled different outcomes for the trade wars. If the US and China reach no trade deal, but raise no additional barriers, she estimates Germany would lose 0.1 per cent of gross domestic product over five years compared with her base scenario. If the US hit China with 25 per cent tariffs on all goods imports, that loss would go up to 0.2 per cent of GDP. But in the absolute worst case, if Europe, too, is hit with punitive US tariffs, Germany’s economy would be 3.8 per cent smaller in five years time than under the base scenario; that would pretty much wipe out any growth.