Consider the following scenario. An agent working in an airline contact centre that also organises holidays has just taken a complex booking from a customer for a large reunion in which 10 families are meeting up in Dubai for a wedding. The agent provides the AI Virtual Assistant with a set of travel requirements that consist of: multiple flight origination points with connecting flights; three families require car rental options while the others need minibus rentals; two couples prefer a high-end beach hotel, whereas the others would be happy with a mid-market accommodation next to the metro.