Testament to the importance of posting online, more than half of UAE travellers (60 per cent) feel that their experience is incomplete if they don’t post travel photos online. It is important to remember to step back from the urge of documenting our every move on social media when we are travelling. If you’re compelled to share every perfect moment of your trip in real-time, make sure you’ve got your social media privacy settings on lockdown, someone to keep an eye on your house while you are away — and not to forget home insurance which covers theft among other risks like floods or fire.