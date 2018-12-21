Food sovereignty, or the right to produce food, is being increasingly identified with farmers to protect their access to food. A country’s food sovereignty is driven by its self-sufficiency policies, where the focus is on more food being produced rather than imported to feed a country’s population. This is why global food security is being criticised now as undermining farmers’ food security because it takes away their food sovereignty, moving the focus from small farmers to larger ones who are better integrated with global food systems and hence better able to produce food more efficiently.