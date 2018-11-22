But access to policymakers and corporate executives is even more important for securities firms in a relatively opaque market such as China, creating a bigger incentive to avoid commentary that could put such relationships at risk. It’s notable that about 61 per cent of stocks in the benchmark CSI 300 Index have no “sell” ratings among the analyst recommendations compiled by Bloomberg — in a market that’s slumped more than 20 per cent this year. The ratio for the S&P 500 Index is about 41 per cent.